Bee Game: Dodgers and Diamondbacks delayed due to bee swarm

PHOENIX (AP) — A swarm of bees created quite a baseball buzzkill in the desert. The start of Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks was delayed nearly two hours after a bee colony swarmed the top of the protective netting directly behind home plate. It took more than an hour before a beekeeper arrived and was scissor lifted to the swarm. He was able to safely remove the bees and pumped his fist to the cheering crowd as he lowered back to the field. The game was delayed nearly 90 minutes and the players were given an extra 30 minutes to loosen back up before first pitch.