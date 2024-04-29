RESTORATION PROJECT UNDERWAY AT MAYER STATE PARK

HOOD RIVER, Oregon— Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is working with federal agencies and tribal partners to restore and protect a portion of Mayer State Park (east), which is 15 minutes east of Hood River.

OPRD is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bonneville Power Administration and Tribes to spread soil and plant native grasses to stabilize the east side of Mayer State Park (east). The work also includes adding boulders.

Visitors can still access the Columbia River for watersports and recreation at Mayer State Park (east), but the east riverbank area is closed to foot and vehicle traffic.

In addition to restoration, the work includes improving river access in the remaining portion of the park with an improved pathway to the water.

The park will remain open to all users during and after restoration efforts.

“Thank you for your patience as we complete this important restoration work. Protecting resources is an essential part of our mission at Oregon State Parks. We appreciate your support in respecting signs and barriers to give the seeds a chance to take root and help protect the park now and in the future,” said Park Manager David Spangler.

If you have any questions, please contact us at park.info@oprd.oregon.gov.