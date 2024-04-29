I wasn’t drinking, Officer, my body was

A Belgian man beat a drunk driving rap when it was determined he has ABS — no, not an anti-lock braking system, but an extremely rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.

Lisa Florin, a clinical biologist with the Belgian hospital AZ Sint-Lucas, tells The Guardian that people with ABS produce the same type of alcohol found in alcoholic drinks, but with less of the side effects.

But don’t get any ideas — the victim in this case was checked out by three different doctors, who all confirmed he has ABS.