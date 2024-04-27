Newhouse Reacts to Biden Administration’s Directive to Airdrop Grizzly Bears into the North Cascades

April 25, 2024

Press Release

Today, Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) released the following statement after the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a Record of Decision for their grizzly bear restoration plan, confirming that their preferred option will move 3-7 grizzly bears per year to the North Cascades Ecosystem for 5-10 years to establish a population of at least 25 total bears.

“The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision regarding the North Cascades grizzly restoration plan is outrageous, yet consistent based on the recent actions of this administration,” said. Rep. Dan Newhouse.

Newhouse continued, “Throughout this entire process, I have been hearing from local residents, participating in public comment sessions, and meeting with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prevent this misguided decision from moving forward, and today’s announcement reinforces what we feared: no amount of local opposition was going to prevent these federal bureaucrats from doing what they wanted all along. While it was my hope that NPS and USFWS would listen to the will of concerned of residents in the affected areas, this administration is, once again, disregarding local public opinion and instead catering to the whims of coastal elites and the out-of-touch environmentalist lobby, which has been rushing to finalize this plan since its inception.”