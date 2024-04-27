George Kirby strikes out a career-high 12 as the Mariners beat the Diamondbacks 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby struck out a career-high 12 batters in seven scoreless innings, Ty France hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kirby (3-2) gave up two hits, recorded eight of his first nine outs via strikeout and retired his final 14 batters. He ran into his only bit of trouble in the third, giving up a one-out double to Blaze Alexander and a walk to Jake McCarthy before he struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ketel Marte.

The AL West-leading Mariners have won three straight and nine of 11.

Arizona starter Slade Cecconi (1-1) kept pace with Kirby early, striking out seven and allowing one hit over the first four innings. He gave up a run in the fifth on Luke Raley’s RBI single.

Cecconi struck out eight while allowing three hits over six innings.

Reliever Bryce Jarvis walked Jorge Polanco in the seventh before France took him deep with a 410-foot shot to right-center.

McCarthy had an RBI triple in the eighth for the Diamondbacks, who have lost four of five.

Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (right hamstring tightness) felt better on Saturday after leaving in the top of the sixth inning Friday. Gallen is expected to throw a bullpen on Monday and make his next scheduled start. … RHP Paul Sewald (oblique) will have his rehab slowed down due to soreness but is still “very close” to a return, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash (elbow) has been shut down indefinitely. Brash threw Friday and did not feel good afterward. His scheduled rehab appearance on Saturday at Triple-A Tacoma was scrapped. … RHP Bryan Woo (elbow) allowed two hits and struck out six batters in 3 1.2 innings in his second rehab start at Tacoma.

UP NEXT

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (2-0, 1.87 ERA) will pitch Sunday against Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 4.97).

