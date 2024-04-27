Couple’s faked lottery ticket scam falls flat

A Walton, Florida couple hoping to hit it big by trying to claim a million-dollar lottery prize with an altered $50 ticket ended up in a heap of trouble instead.

Kira Ender and her boyfriend, Dakota Jones, allegedly took two lottery tickets and put them together to make it look like a million-dollar winner.

The mismatched words on the back of the ticket and differing serial numbers were a dead giveaway, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, tells ABC affiliate WSVN-TV.

When questioned, the couple couldn’t get their stories straight and the scheme completely unraveled when investigator followed up with the couple a week later.

Ender and Jones are now facing felony charges.