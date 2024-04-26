Woman calls cops over “inferior meth”

Word to the wise: 911 is for emergencies, not to report your drug dealer for selling you a bad batch of meth.

Sarah Harris, 34, twice made “open line” calls to the police emergency number, prompting an officer to make a house call “to ensure that everyone was ok,” according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Harris told the cop that her meth was “not what it was supposed to be,” explaining that the drug left her feeling like she was going to have a heart attack.

Harris’ next mistake was turning the meth over to police, who charged her with meth possession, which carries a maximum 30-month prison term.

She can tack that on to her previous meth conviction, as well as raps for theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.