Mariniers take 1st game in series with the Diamondbacks

Arizona ace Zac Gallen leaves in 6th inning against Seattle with right hamstring tightness

SEATTLE (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen left his start against the Seattle Mariners after feeling tightness in his right hamstring. Gallen walked Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas leading off the sixth inning Friday night and then was removed by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo in the middle of an at-bat against Julio Rodriguez. There was no obvious incident that caused an injury, but Gallen appeared bothered. After a discussion with an athletic trainer on the mound, he left the game. Gallen was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in his first five starts this season. He finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting last season.