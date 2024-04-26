Defense becomes focus of NFL draft in Round 2 after Bills and Chargers get receivers early

Defense became the focus of the NFL draft on Friday night after a record-setting 23 offensive players were selected in the first round. The Atlanta Falcons, who shocked everyone by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, kicked off the shift by moving up to take Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro with the third pick of the second round. The Commanders then took Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton and a total of 20 defensive players went in a round that had seven trades as teams were wheeling and dealing to get their guy. The Titans took a chance on Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat with the 38th pick after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.