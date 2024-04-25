Woman’s loan request is dead on arrival

A woman who brought her 68-year-old uncle into a Rio De Janeiro bank so he could sign for a loan got a stiff “no” — possibly because he had been dead for several hours.

In a move reminiscent of the movie Weekend at Bernie’s, Erika Vieira Nunes wheeled her dead uncle into the bank on Tuesday, April 16, and told the teller the man wanted a loan for 17,000 reais, or $3,250, according to security camera video obtained by Reuters.

“Uncle are you listening? You need to sign,” she said, after trying to put a pen in his lifeless hand.

“He doesn’t say anything, that’s just how he is,” she explained to the bank teller, before turning toward the corpse and saying, “If you’re not OK, I’m going to take you to the hospital.”

However, bank staff became suspicious after the man’s head kept falling back when the woman stopped holding it. They called the police, who immediately arrested Nunes on fraud charges.

Her lawyer’s argument that the man died while at the bank was refuted by a police forensic analysis that determined her uncle had died earlier, while lying down.