WHOOZA GOOD BOY? Company’s new robot dog comes packing a flamethrower

Ohio-based company Throwflame is now selling a robot dog that knows a pretty cool trick: It has a flamethrower that can spit fire some 30 feet.

Thermonator is being sold online not as a weapon, but as a companion that can clear brush, melt ice or be used for your “general entertainment.”

Let’s face it, if you have a robot dog with a flamethrower on its back, you’re going to find a use for it.

The $9,420 bot can even be controlled by your cell phone. It also has a laser-sight, a flashlight and extensive mapping tech onboard while it patrols your house.

Take that, Fido.