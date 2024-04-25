Snookered ship captain ends up in the drink

A Florida boat tour was cut short Friday after the captain hired to pilot the boat came to work drunk and fell overboard.

Employees on the boat, which had 30 guests on board, told police John Edward Beckwith, 53, “arrived at work stumbling and had food all over face,” according to a Clearwater Police Department report obtained by WTVT-TV.

Authorities say Beckwith, whose “breath smelled like alcohol,” was unbalanced and had bloodshot eyes. He failed a sobriety test, and blew 0.118 and 0.115 on a Breathalyzer test. Florida’s blood alcohol limit for boating is 0.08.

Beckwith has prior DUI convictions in Michigan and Arizona, according to police.