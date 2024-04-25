Rep. Gina Mosbrucker not seeking re-election in 14th District

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 24, 2024

CONTACT: John Sattgast, Senior Public Information Officer | 360-786-7257

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, announced today that she will not seek re-election to a sixth term in the Washington State House of Representatives. Mosbrucker stated she wishes to spend more time at home with her family and businesses and pursue other life goals.

“My faith sent me to the state Capitol,” Mosbrucker reflects. “Now faith is sending me home. It’s time for a new chapter, one I know will be my best yet.”

Mosbrucker was first elected to the 14th District in 2014 and served five two-year terms. She is dedicated to finishing her current term, which ends in January.

“Serving the citizens of the 14th District has been one of the greatest honors in my life. I truly felt a calling to the Legislature a decade ago to make positive changes for my local communities and the citizens of this state. With the guidance of God, the support of citizens, and the help of an amazing legislative staff, I believe we have made a tremendous difference,” said Mosbrucker. “However, I feel the time is right to put a pause on politics and return home to the people, friends, family, and the community I love and have been blessed to serve.”

During her 10 years in the state House, Mosbrucker earned high regard as one of the rare people in office who could forge strong alliances across party lines to accomplish significant legislative gains. During her tenure, she prime-sponsored and co-sponsored more than 50 bipartisan bills that became law, an achievement even more remarkable given her status as a minority Republican in a Legislature long held by Democrats. Many of Mosbrucker’s adopted laws inspired similar bills in other states.

Mosbrucker’s first term began with her “Yes Vets” bill in 2015, which has helped to support employment for thousands of Washington veterans. Other prominent bills included the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons legislation — the first of its kind in the nation — closely followed by her measures on domestic violence and rape kit reform. Passage of her Travis Alert Act, named after Travis King, a young boy with autism, has helped first responders identify individuals with special needs during emergency calls. Recently her anti-fentanyl bills included Ivan’s Law, named in honor of Ivan Howtopat, a young Native American man who committed suicide in the Klickitat County jail during fentanyl withdrawal. The entire Yakama Tribal Council attended Gov. Jay Inslee’s signing of that bill into law.

Mosbrucker held numerous leadership positions in the state House. In 2016, she was named ranking Republican on the House Community Development, Housing, and Tribal Affairs Committee. Later, she became the ranking Republican on the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee. She served four years as deputy chair of the House Republican Caucus. For the past four years, she’s been the ranking member on the House Public Safety Committee, now known as the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee, where she helped negotiate a stronger “Blake Fix” drug possession law in 2023 with greater accountability and treatment options for drug addicts. She has also served on the Washington State Sentencing Guidelines Commission, and the Governor’s Indian Health Advisory Council, and co-chaired the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) Best Practices Advisory Group.

As a member of the House Capital Budget Committee, Mosbrucker brought in millions of dollars in capital budget projects to her district, including some of her favorite projects, such as funds for a new roof for the Senior Center in Goldendale, American Legion Hall improvements, the Centerville School and Grange, the Lyle Community Center, the High Prairie Fire Department, a domestic violence center in Goldendale, a Klickitat County animal shelter, and mental health facilities at Camp Hope for homeless individuals in Yakima.

“I am so appreciative of the people who put their faith in me to do this job and be their voice in Olympia,” added Mosbrucker.

Inspired by her parents, the importance of family has remained a core tenet of Mosbrucker’s approach to legislation and now highlights how she approaches the next chapter of her life.

“I’m eternally grateful for my parents,” she says. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with them, with my daughters, and my seven beautiful grand ‘angels,’” as she refers to her grandchildren.

“I have favorite sayings that mean a lot to me and that come to mind now,” Mosbrucker says. “Always stay humble and kind. Live in the moment that you are in. Be the best version of yourself. 2025 will be the year I become my best self.”

Mosbrucker’s goals include acquiring her master’s degree, building her dream home, working on her businesses in Goldendale, continuing to serve the community, and staying “healthy and happy,”

“God put this dream in my heart for a reason,” Mosbrucker adds, “and now it’s time to begin the next steps in this amazing life’s journey.”

(Contributing author – Lou Marzeles, Goldendale Sentinel)