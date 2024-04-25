NFL Draft Latest: Caleb Williams to Bears, record six QBs taken in first 12 picks

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago Bears picked USC quarterback Caleb Williams to open the 2024 NFL draft, the first of six QBs in the top 12 picks. The Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick overall. With the first pick since parting ways with Bill Belichick, the Patriots picked quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall. The Falcons made the first stunning pick of the NFL draft by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick overall. Then Minnesota traded up to take J.J. McCarthy at No. 10, and Bo Nix went to Denver at No. 12.