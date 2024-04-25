Columbia Basin College Celebrates Arbor Day with Tree Planting

Columbia Basin College – 04/24/24

Pasco, WA, April 24, 2024 – Columbia Basin College (CBC) is proud to be a designated Tree Campus USA. To celebrate this recognition, the college will be planting three trees on Wednesday, April 24 at 1 pm in observance of Arbor Day. The trees will be planted on the northside of the SRC on the Pasco campus.

Tree Campus USA is a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation and sponsored by Toyota to honor colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging faculty, staff, students, and the community in meeting conservation goals. The acknowledgement means CBC uses best practices to plant and care for trees on campus and engaging students in efforts to make our communities a greener, and healthier, place to live.

Students, faculty, and staff in attendance will receive Arbor Day t-shirts, sponsored by the Associated Students of CBC (ASCBC), while supplies last. This event is open to everyone, including the community. We recommend that attendees wear athletic shoes and clothing that can get dirty. All other supplies for tree planting will be provided by our CBC Grounds & Landscaping team.

To learn more about our campus’s urban forest and our Tree Campus designation, we invite you to watch Celebrating Campus Trees at CBC or visit arborday.org/TreeCampusUSA.

When: Wednesday, April 24 at 1 pm

Where: Northside of SRC, Pasco Campus

This event is sponsored by ASCBC, the CBC Sustainability Committee, and CBC Grounds & Landscaping.

Columbia Basin College (CBC) is a public community college serving the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities since 1955. CBC’s mission is to inspire, educate, and support all students in an environment of academic excellence leading to the completion of degrees, certifications, and educational transfers, while fostering meaningful employment, engaged citizenship, and a life-long joy of learning. CBC offers both two and four-year degrees and one-year Certificates. Bachelor of Applied Science degrees are offered in Applied Management, Applied Management in Agriculture or Healthcare Administration, Cyber Security, Dental Hygiene, Information Technology, Health Physics, Teacher Education and Project Management. CBC also offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.