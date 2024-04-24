Proposed Chinese building mocked for looking like a sanitary pad

The designers of a proposed train station in North Nanjing, China got the inspiration from the city’s official flower, the plum blossom, but social media users agree it bears more of a resemblance to a sanitary pad, according to the BBC.

“This is a giant sanitary pad. It’s embarrasing [sic] to say it looks like a plum blossom,” wrote one commenter.

“Why can we all tell it is a sanitary pad immediately, but the architects can’t?” added another.

Finally, one user joked, “I think we should take this chance to call for society to pay attention to period shaming. This design is ahead of its time.”

Construction on the 14 square mile station, estimated to cost 20 billion Chinese yuan [$2,763 million], is set to begin early this year.