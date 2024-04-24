Girl’s goose-napping scheme lays an egg

There’s a happy ending to an incident involving a pair of wild geese that had been stolen from a park in Allen, Texas, over the weekend.

“We can finally share the happy ending to the ‘tail’ of this (literal) wild goose chase: Allen Police Department and Allen Animal Services successfully located the missing geese and are in the process of returning the birds to Bethany Lakes Park,” Allen Parks and Recreation shared Monday, April 15, on Facebook. “The geese are unharmed and will spend the night at City of Allen Animal Shelter before being released together Tuesday morning.”

“These geese are a domestic breed and are not subject to the same federal protections as migratory birds. The individual who took them was quickly located, cooperated fully with police and will not face criminal charges,” the post continues.

Allen Parks and Recreation closes the post with some suggestions for people who’d like to enjoy the city’s wildlife “without ruffling the feathers of law enforcement.”

-DO: Bring a chair and practice painting the geese at sunset

-DO: Take photos of the lakes and aquatic birds around it

-DO: Point at geese and talk about them

-DON’T: Point at geese and insult their upbringing

-DO: Feed ducks and geese healthy snacks such as shredded lettuce and veggies, frozen peas, and sliced

grapes – or better yet, let them eat what they naturally forage!

-DON’T: Feed ducks and geese bread, chips and other low nutrient items

-DO: Keep a safe distance between yourself and the water, any bird nest and all wildlife