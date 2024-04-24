Cantwell on Passage of Foreign Aid Package Providing Vital Assistance to Allies Israel, Ukraine, & Taiwan

Legislation also includes over $9 billion for humanitarian aid to civilians caught in war-torn regions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Senate passed a foreign aid package that included vital defense funding for the United States’ allies, including Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The legislation also contains several measures that will enhance and strengthen sanctions against Iran and its proxies. U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) delivered a floor speech ahead of the vote:

“This supplemental will supply Ukraine with desperately needed equipment, and weapons, and training, and logistics. For two years, the Ukrainian people have shown courage and resilience, enabling them to resist Russian aggression,” Sen. Cantwell said. “It would be disastrous for our national security — and for democracy and human rights — if we had not supported them.”

“The supplemental also includes support for our Middle East ally, Israel, including […] $9 billion of humanitarian aid for Gaza, and for people caught in conflicts around the world. These conflicts have taken an immeasurable toll on the Palestinian and Ukrainian people,” Sen. Cantwell continued.

“This package also includes over $8 billion to support Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific allies in a critical part of the world where we stand shoulder to shoulder with these democracies.”

Video of Sen. Cantwell’s floor speech can be viewed HERE; a transcript is HERE.