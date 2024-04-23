Writer Andrew Leland to speak at Clark College on April 29

Clark College in Vancouver

Leland to talk about how losing his sight expanded his world view at Columbia Writers Series

Vancouver, Wash.— The Clark College Columbia Writers Series welcomes writer Andrew Leland. This event, which is free and open to the public, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29 in the Penguin Union Building (PUB) room 258 A-B on Clark College’s main campus, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. Directions and maps are available online.

Leland’s debut book, The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight , about the world of blindness and figuring out his place in it, was published by Penguin Press in 2023.

Leland is a writer, audio producer, editor and teacher. His writing has been published in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, McSweeney’s Quarterly, The San Francisco Chronicle, and more. He is a former host and producer of The Organist, an arts and culture podcast for KCRW . He has produced segments for Radiolab and 99 Percent Invisible.

Since 2003 he has been an editor at “The Believer” , a quarterly literature, arts and culture magazine published by McSweeney’s. He has taught nonfiction writing, radio and digital storytelling at Smith College, University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Missouri. He lives in western Massachusetts with his wife and son. Learn more about Leland here.

The Columbia Writers Series was launched at Clark College in 1988, bringing local, national and international authors to the college and the region. Learn more about the Columbia Writers Series at www.clark.edu/cc/cws.

Clark College is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution. Learn more at www.clark.edu/nds. If you need accommodation due to a disability in order to fully participate in this event, please contact Clark College’s Human Resources Office. Phone: 360-992-2105 or email: hr@clark.edu /.

About Clark College

Founded in 1933 and celebrating its 90th year, Clark College provides residents of Southwest Washington with affordable, high-quality academic and technical education. It is a public community college offering more than 100 degree and certificate programs, including bachelor’s and associate degrees; professional certificates; high school diplomas and GED preparation; and non-credit community and continuing education. Clark serves a wide range of students including high school students, displaced workers, veterans, parents, non-native English speakers, and mature learners. Approximately 45% of its students are in the first generation of their families to attend college.