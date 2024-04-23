Scheduled Army Rotary Wing Late Night Flying in central Oregon

Oregon Military Department – 04/23/24

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon National Guard’s Biak Training Center, in Powell Butte, is scheduled to host active-duty Army rotary wing night training missions, outside of normal operations hours over April 24-29, 2024. The visiting unit is located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Tacoma, Washington.

Army rotary wing aircraft are scheduled to conduct intermittent nighttime air operations at Biak’s

Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training site in order to maintain pilot and crew proficiency necessary to support real world military operations.

“Night training missions are a critical component for pilots to maintain their readiness for real-world missions,” said Michael Paul, Biak Training Area Manager. “We understand that this type of training can be disruptive to the local community and appreciate their support for mission readiness.”

Night flying operations will occur from sundown until approximately midnight and may include low-level flying and refueling stops at the Redmond Airport.

Information regarding Biak Training Center may be found on the Oregon Military Department website at https://www.oregon.gov/omd/programs/Pages/Biak-Training-Center.aspx