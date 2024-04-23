NBA Tuesday Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard returns to the Clippers’ lineup for Game 2 against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored four points in the first half of his return for the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their playoff series against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard received the loudest cheers of anyone in the Clippers’ starting lineup when he was introduced. He shot 2 of 6 from the floor in he first half, when the Clippers trailed 45-41 at the break. Leonard came back after missing three weeks because of right knee inflammation. He wasn’t under a minutes restriction. He played seven minutes in first quarter and 10 in the second. The Clippers beat the Mavs 109-97 in Game 1 while Leonard watched from the bench.

Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Suns behind 25 points and ace defense from Jaden McDaniels

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points for a career best in the playoffs and spearheaded another stifling defensive performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 105-93 victory over the Phoenix Suns to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert each added 18 points to help the Timberwolves offset the smothering of Anthony Edwards by the Suns. He went 3 for 12 from the floor for 15 points The teams head to Phoenix for Game 3. Minnesota has held a 2-0 series lead one other time in franchise history, against Denver in the first round in 2004.