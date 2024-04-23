Man goes (dough)nuts after Dunkin’ Donuts can’t fill his order

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A man is facing seven years in the slammer after going on a tirade when a Brooklyn, New York Dunkin’ Donuts couldn’t fill his order of six pumpkin donuts.

Antonio Rosario, a 35-year-old ex-con who served two state prison terms, allegedly shouted at one of the employees before leaving and then returning with what looked like a weapon in his pants, according to the Daily News.

Frightened employees called the police, with one telling the 911 dispatcher, “He wants six pumpkin donuts. It’s the stupidest thing. He wants six pumpkin donuts, but we only have five at the moment, so now he’s screaming all in our face, telling us, ‘You’re gonna f****** make it.’”

Police found Rosario shortly after at a nearby deli, armed with a 9mm, semiautomatic firearm with one round in the chamber and 13 more in the magazine, according to federal prosecutors.

As a convicted felon, Rosario is barred from having a gun, and possessing a firearm as a felon is a federal offense.

After a judge denied Rosario’s motion to drop the charges on Second Amendment grounds, he pleaded guilty and remains held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He’s set to be sentenced on July 24.