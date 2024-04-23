Armed and extremely venomous: Robber attempts to rob store with 5-foot snake

A Memphis, Tennessee man is in jail after attempting to rob a gas station with a live snake.

After making a purchase at the gas station convenience store, Reginald Cook, 26, allegedly returned about 30 minutes later and demanded money from the cash registered, but the cashier refused, according to a police report obtained by WREG-TV.

Cook then reportedly returned again, with the 5-foot snake around his neck, and once again ordered the cashier to hand over the money, while reaching inside his backpack, which was later revealed to contain a railroad spike and a rock.

The cashier called 911, before pulling out his own firearm, per the report. No money was taken and no one was injured.

Cook’s family came by the store to apologize and offered to pay for any damages, the store owner tells the outlet.

Cook was charged with two counts of Attempted Aggravated Robbery and his bail has been set to $4,000.