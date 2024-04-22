Why, you may ask?

UPI reports Rush, who already holds 164 concurrent Guinness World Record titles — including the record for the fastest time to put on 10 T-shirts, completing it in 15.03 seconds, and using a pump-powered rocket to hit a target 37 times in a row — is on a quest to hold the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles. That honor is currently held by Italian record-breaker Silvio Sabba, who holds the top spot with 182 titles — so why not lawnmowers?

Rush previously attempted the lawnmower record about four years ago, but his time of 3 minutes, 52 seconds was disqualified because his lawnmower didn’t have a bag on it.

Meanwhile, the record was increased to 7 minutes, 2 seconds by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman.

While Rush’s 9 minutes, 17 seconds, fell short of his goal of 10 minutes, it was good enough to grab the title.

Idaho resident David Rush balanced a lawn mower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds.

