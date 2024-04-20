Fried chicken to die for

A man is lucky to be alive after totaling his car on a British Columbia highway — while reaching for a piece of fried chicken.

“His vehicle had sustained serious front-end damage after colliding with a concrete barricade, and needed to be towed from the scene,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told Global News.

The man copped to reaching for the chicken just before he hit the barrier.

“This bite of chicken could have been deadly,” Wicentowich said, adding, “Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of fatal incidents on our highways in B.C. Please stay focused on driving and leave the chicken dinner at home.”

Adding insult to injury, the driver was hit with a $598 ticket after the officer noticed his insurance had expired.