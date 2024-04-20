Cucho, Moreira score goals to help Crew play Timbers to 2-2 tie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juan “Cucho” Hernández and Steven Moreira each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew play the Portland Timbers to a 2-2 tie on Saturday.

Moreira blasted a right-footer from about 30-yards out that slipped in the top-left corner of the net to make it 2-2 in the 71st minute. It was the 29-year-old defender’s second career MLS goal and his first since he scored in a 2-2 tie against Cincinnati on Aug. 27, 2022.

Columbus (3-1-5) is winless, with just one loss, in five straight since a 3-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on March 16.

Felipe Mora poked a slow-roller inside the far post to open the scoring in the 10th minute. The 30-year-old has a goal in each of the last four games.

Diego Rossi played a one-touch pass to Cucho, whose first-timer from the center of the area made it 1-1 in the 51st but Santiago Moreno ran onto a one-touch pass played by Evander and scored from right in front of the goal to put the Timbers back in front in the 57th minute.

Columbus had 61% possession and outshot the Timbers 25-7.

Portland’s James Pantemis had four saves. The 27-year-old, who signed with the Timbers in January after six seasons with Montreal, made his third start of the season in place of Maxime Crepeau, who was suspended after being shown a red card last week against Los Angeles FC, his former team.

The Timbers (2-3-4) are winless, with three losses, in their last six games.

Patrick Schulte had two saves for Columbus.

