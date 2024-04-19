Senator Murray Statement on House National Security Supplemental Legislation

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement on the release of three bills comprising the House’s national security supplemental legislation, which mirror the Senate’s comprehensive bipartisan national security supplemental that Senator Murray negotiated and that passed the Senate overwhelmingly in a 70-29 vote in February.

“I am glad to see the House finally moving forward to pass this critical legislation, which mirrors the package I negotiated and helped pass here in the Senate.

“As I’ve said repeatedly: failure is not an option, and half-measures are not only not going to cut it—they are dangerous and would let dictators like Putin win and threats to our own national security run rampant. We must stand with all of our allies, stand up to aggressors, and get desperately needed aid to civilians caught in conflict in Gaza and elsewhere by passing the national security supplemental.

“This isn’t the process I would’ve liked to see but we don’t have a moment more to waste, so I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this legislation to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”