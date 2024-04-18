Survey says 8:15 a.m. is the most stressful time of day

If you’re dreading the mornings — particularly Monday ones — you’re not alone.

In fact, a new survey of 2,000 adults in the U.K. have pinpointed the exact time of day when things are the most stressful: 8:15 a.m.

While the survey was conducted over The Pond, it’s likely you can sympathize Stateside: Between getting up and getting yourself and the kids ready for school, that’s the time of day people feel the most overwhelmed.

According to the survey, which was commissioned by U.K. yogurt brand Onken, however, the problem starts even earlier: 51% say just getting out of bed is almost too much to handle.

Respondents say they then lose nearly a half hour between getting the kids fed, packing lunch, finding that one missing ballet shoe or misplacing their keys before they even get out the door to face the day.

Forty-seven percent say they’re busier than ever before, and 51% say there’s never enough time in a day to do everything they need to get done.

Considering this, it may come as no surprise that 37% have “forgotten” how to make time for themselves, and 35% don’t know how to find time to do things that make them happy.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.