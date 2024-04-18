Senator Murray Introduces Judge Rebecca Pennell at Hearing on Her Nomination to Serve as U.S. District Court Judge in the Eastern District of Washington

Senator Murray : “It’s important that we have a court system that delivers justice for everyone, not just the powerful and well-connected. That requires a judge who carefully reviews each case on its merits, shows a deep understanding of the law, and respect for everyone who appears before them, and appreciates how their decisions will affect the lives of people across Washington state. I have no doubt that Judge Pennell fits the bill—to a tee—and I am confident the Committee will see that as well today.”

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), who leads the federal judicial selection process for Washington state, gave remarks introducing Judge Rebecca Pennell at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to be a U.S. District Court Judge in the Eastern District of Washington.

Murray recommended Judge Pennell to the White House after she was submitted to the senator for consideration by Murray’s nonpartisan judicial merit selection committee for the Eastern District of Washington. Senator Murray’s process for recommending candidates for the federal bench has been lauded as a national model for senators to replicate—for its emphasis on diversity of professional experience and background.

Judge Rebecca Pennell is a former career public defender who currently serves as a judge for Division III of the Washington Court of Appeals in Spokane. She was appointed to that position by Governor Jay Inslee in January 2016 and was reelected without opposition in 2016 and 2020. Judge Pennell grew up in Richland, WA, where her father worked at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. She attended the University of Washington for college and earned her law degree from Stanford Law School in 1996, graduating with distinction.

After law school, Judge Pennell clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Robert H. Whaley in Spokane. In 1999, Judge Pennell moved to Yakima, WA after being awarded a Skadden Fellowship, where she focused on providing wrap-around legal services for children as part of an organization called TeamChild; her work at TeamChild focused on keeping high risk students in school. Judge Pennell later joined the Federal Public Defender’s office, where she practiced for over 15 years as a trial lawyer and appellate counsel. In this capacity, she also represented indigent clients on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. Judge Pennell is fluent in Spanish and a significant portion of her clients in eastern Washington were Spanish speakers.

In addition to her advocacy work, Judge Pennell helped establish re-entry drug court programs in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. Judge Pennell lives in Yakima with her husband and daughter. She is committed to community service, including through participation in Rotary, the Washington State Civil Legal Aid Oversight Committee, and with past service on the boards of the YWCA of Yakima and the Yakima Area Arboretum.

Senator Murray has been a strong advocate for the confirmation of highly qualified judicial nominees who reflect the diversity of communities in Washington state and America. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, Senator Murray has secured the votes to confirm nine federal judges from Washington state to a lifetime appointment in total. Murray successfully secured the confirmation of seven U.S. District Court judges for the Western District of Washington—Lauren King, David Estudillo, Tana Lin, John Chun, Jamal Whitehead, Kymberly Evanson, and Tiffany Cartwright—filling every single vacancy and reshaping the federal bench in Western Washington. In addition to the seven aforementioned justices from the Western District of Washington, Murray also secured the confirmation of Kit Dimke, who is serving in the Eastern District of Washington, and the lifetime appointment of Salvador Mendoza Jr. to serve on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senator Murray’s full remarks at today’s hearing, as delivered, are below:

“Mr. Chairman, thank you so much for the accommodation. I am really delighted to be here today with the committee to introduce an incredibly qualified judicial nominee from Washington state.

“I was proud to recommend Judge Rebecca Pennell to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge in the Eastern District of Washington.

“She is here today with her husband and her daughter, her dad, sister, and her brother. Thank you all for being with her today to support her.

“Like the other nine federal judges we have confirmed at my recommendation, Judge Pennell has been vetted and endorsed by my state’s nonpartisan judicial merit selection committee—which is made up of Democratic and Republican legal experts.

“After reviewing her record—and the many letters of recommendation that came with her nomination—it is easy to see why.

“In letter after letter—prosecutors, law enforcement officials, judges, and so many others described Judge Pennell as ‘fair,’ ‘insightful,’ ‘professional,’ and ‘prepared.’

“Judge Pennell’s long, and impressive, history in Washington state’s legal community has clearly earned her the respect of her colleagues, and a reputation for being a fair, and thoughtful judge.

“And Judge Pennell’s Washington state roots run as deep as her impressive legal knowledge!

“She grew up in Richland, where her father worked at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. She attended the University of Washington, returned from Stanford Law to clerk for District Court Judge Whaley in Spokane, and she has been an active and respected member of our state’s legal community ever since.

“From her work providing wrap-around legal services for vulnerable children, to her leadership establishing drug court re-entry programs in Yakima and the Tri-Cities, to her 15 years in the federal public defender’s office, and eight years on the Washington Court of Appeals in Spokane.

“Judge Pennell has shown herself to be a true public servant committed to ensuring people in Washington state can access a justice system that treats people fairly and works for everyone.

“And in addition to being highly respected in her community, Judge Pennell is someone who cares about her community and is active in it—as shown by her participation in the Yakima Downtown Rotary Club, the Washington State Civil Legal Aid Oversight Committee, and her past service on the boards of the YWCA of Yakima and the Yakima Area Arboretum.

“It’s important that we have a court system that delivers justice for everyone, not just the powerful and well-connected.

“That requires a judge who carefully reviews each case on its merits, shows a deep understanding of the law, and respect for everyone who appears before them, and appreciates how their decisions will affect the lives of people across Washington state.

“I have no doubt that Judge Pennell fits the bill—to a tee—and I am confident the Committee will see that as well today.

“Thank you very much for your consideration. I look forward to working with you as we move this nomination through.”