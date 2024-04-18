Drunk woman unaware she was driving with only three tires

A Seminole, Florida, woman has been charged with DUI after police received numerous 911 calls from people who spotted her driving recklessly — and without a passenger-side tire.

Police arrested Anna Louise Keller after pulling her over and noticing alcohol on her breath. She failed a sobriety test and her blood alcohol level was 0.160 — way above Florida’s legal limit of 0.08, according to WTVT-TV.

Keller told the officers that she was unaware the tire was missing.

A search of her Nissan Rogue turned up four empty beer cans and a receipt showing a purchase date of the same day.