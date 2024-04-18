Blockheads nabbed with $300K worth of stolen LEGOs

The California Highway Patrol recovered $300,000 worth of stolen LEGO merchandise on Tuesday, April 9.

Arrests were made in Los Angeles and Orange counties after officers were tipped off to a pair of “boosters” who would steal merchandise from retail stores and deliver them to “fences,” who purchase stolen goods and then sell them to the public, CHP investigators tell KABC-TV.

The operators of the fencing locations would then sell the stolen products for profit.

The suspects were booked on charges of organized retail theft, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.