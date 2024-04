An aspiring artist saw his brush with fame come to an abrupt end when the art museum where he was employed fired him after discovering he’d hung his own artwork in an exhibition.

The employee’s artwork, which measured 23 inches by 47 inches, hadn’t been on display for very long when supervisors at Munich’s Pinakothek der Moderne discovered the bogus painting, according to the BBC.

In addition to his employment being terminated, the 51-year-old man has been banned from the gallery.