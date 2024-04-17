Available: two-story house on the water, make that in the water

The U.S. Coast Guard has solved the mystery of a house seen floating in the San Francisco Bay since Sunday, April 7.

The house aroused the curiosity of several people, some of whom said it conjured up images of the Pixar film Up, except on the water instead of midair, according to UPI.

It turns out the house was one of the last remaining houses forced to leave the Redwood City Marina following lawsuits from nearby residents.

The house arrived at its new home at the Commodore Marina in Sausalito on Tuesday.