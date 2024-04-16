Wyden Statement on Attack Against Israel

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement in response to Iran’s attack on Israel:

“I strongly condemn Iran’s attacks against Israel. Tehran’s brazen actions not only threaten innocent Israeli lives, but also U.S. personnel and our partners in the region. I support President Biden’s steadfast commitment to Israel’s security, and his administration’s efforts to minimize casualties and prevent further escalation of hostilities in the region.

“Republicans in the House of Representatives must also stop emboldening Iran, Russia, and their proxies with their inaction. Speaker Johnson must work to advance the Senate-passed bipartisan national security supplemental that has been delayed for months.”