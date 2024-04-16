Survey says it takes just 33 minutes for kids to get bored

“Mom, I’m BORED!” For many parents, it’s a common refrain, and according to a new study, it’s no wonder why: It takes on average just 33 minutes for a child to get tired of whatever they’re doing.

That’s one of the takeaways of a survey of 2,000 parents that was commissioned in March by Elmer’s Products, the makers of that school craft staple of glue.

The poll that was published by SWNS also reveals 80% of kids go straight to TV when they feel they’ve got nothing to do, rather than play with their toys (67%) — and 58% of parents admit they’re concerned about the amount of screen time their kids have. That’s no surprise, either: The average child spends some 13 hours a day looking into digital distraction.

That said, when they’re not on their screens, 81% of parents said their children prefer hands-on activities; 71% say their children felt happier when doing crafts and “less bored” than when they’re just scrolling.

