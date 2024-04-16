Nine-year-old girl raises the bar(bell) for young athletes

A 9-year-old Indian weightlifter has become a social media sensation with a video that shows her deadlifting 165 pounds — three times her weight of 55 pounds.

“The youngest and strongest Indian,” Arshia Goswami, who lives in Panchkula, India, captioned the Instagram post.

While a few commenters questioned the longterm effects of a girl that age lifting so much weight, the vast majority of replies were supportive.

“Wow. Took me years to even attempt that weight in my teens. Mad respect,” wrote one user.

“Easily 25 kgs [55 pounds] more than my PR. And I’m 42. This is unbelievably impressive!” wrote another.

Times Now reports Arshia’s powerlifting dominance began in 2021, when she set the record for the nation’s youngest deadlifter, as determined by the India Book of Records, by heaving nearly 100 pounds.

Her dad, Avnish Goswami, hopes Arshia will compete in the Olympics someday.