Naked woman wielding an ax accused of chasing a man

A woman who is accused of chasing a man while carrying an ax — and while completely naked — is behind bars, according to ABC News affiliate WGNO-TV.

The victim told Slidell, Louisiana, police that he had been assisting a man in finding his way back to Mississippi and went into a nearby patch of woods to check on him. He reportedly told police that while there he was approached by an “angry woman.” The woman, identified as Angela Wagner, was also naked and had an ax, per the outlet.

The victim claims Wagner then raised the ax over her head and began to chase him. He managed to outrun her and made it to his vehicle.

Officers say they found Wagner fully clothed at a truck stop and arrested her for two outstanding warrants.

Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the attempted attack, according to police.