Merkley, Wyden: Nearly $4.5 Million for Renewable Energy Projects to Lower Costs in Rural Oregon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced today the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is sending a total of $4,459,297 in Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants to support 20 renewable energy projects in rural communities across the state.

The investments will be used to help farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses adopt renewable energy technologies, conduct critical energy audits, and cut costs and carbon pollution with energy efficiency improvements. These projects will strengthen the resiliency of their operations, generate new income, and help create jobs in rural Oregon.

“Oregon’s small farms, ranches, and businesses know that leaning into renewable energy sources can help them significantly lower their energy costs, increase profits, and make them more sustainable over the long run,” said Merkley, who prioritized REAP funding when he previously served as the top Democrat on the Appropriations subcommittee that writes the agriculture funding bill. “Unfortunately, the upfront costs of making that switch often leave rural businesses stuck with outdated energy infrastructure and higher monthly bills. This federal funding from REAP is critical to help rural Oregon businesses overcome financial hurdles and realize energy-efficient projects that are good for both their pocketbook and the planet.”

“Rural communities in Oregon are often the first to feel the effects of our current climate crisis whether that be severe drought or wildfires,” Wyden said. “This federal REAP grant is critical to making a transition to clean energy accessible to communities that need affordable and sustainable utility options the most.”

Since launching in 2008, the REAP program has proved essential to rural America by providing grants and loans to help agricultural producers and rural small business owners expand their use of wind, solar and other forms of clean energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate chaos, and lower energy costs.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has been working hard to cut costs for our farms and small businesses, which are so critical to supporting a thriving rural Oregon. Many of our REAP recipients will replace 100 percent of their energy and cut their utility bills by thousands,” said Margi Hoffmann, USDA Rural Development State Director for Oregon. “With these grants, farms can cut emissions and grow resiliency while continuing to invest in innovative new products and attracting the best people.”

The REAP grants coming to Oregon are as follows: