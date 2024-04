A horse walks into a train station … no joke.

The New York Post reports that in Sydney, Australia, on April 5, a horse was caught on camera trotting onto a train platform, where it clip-clopped back and forth for about five minutes.

When a train pulled into the station, the horse waited for it to stop, then walked away, the outlet reports.

The horse’s owner came down to the station about 15 minutes later to rein in the horse and take it home.