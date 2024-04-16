Bentz Releases Statement on FISA Reauthorization

April 12, 2024

Press Release

WASHINGTON – Congressman Cliff Bentz (OR-02) released the following statement on FISA:

“Today, I joined 126 members of my Republican conference in voting for HR 7888, the Reforming Intelligence and Securing American FreedomAct. Although not perfect, it is necessary, and it contains 56 Republican changes to the existing FISA law which provide significant protections against abuse of Foreign Surveillance processes.

“I also voted for Andy Bigg’s warrant requirement amendment but unfortunately, that amendment failed (on a tie vote!). On the positive side, two other amendments I voted for did pass and both make the law more protective of American citizens. One of these was Chip Roy’s amendment which forces the FBI to report to congress on a quarterly basis, and which allows certain members of Congress to attend proceedings before FISA courts. Also, the term of the reauthorization contained in the bill has been reduced from five years to two years, thus providing us with an excellent opportunity to first observe how our changes to this law will work and then, if necessary to further improve this law hopefully with the help of a Republican President.

“Had this bill not passed, the probable alternative would have been a Senate bill which would not have included the Roy amendment, nor the Bigg’s warrant amendment, and, very probably, having a five and not two-year sunset.”