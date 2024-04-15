Reports of the Empire striking back were greatly exaggerated

Scottish police responding to a reported armed man who boarded a train to Dundee at the Aberdeen station discovered it was actually Star Wars cosplayer dressed in a Stormtrooper costume.

The man, whose Facebook handle is Grampian Stormtrooper, posted on Saturday that he was recently on his way to a comic book convention when his costume drew some unwanted attention. He posted that his train was stopped and he was approached by an officer, who realized the alleged firearm was really a fake “blaster” and part of his costume.

Grampian said when the train returned to the station, he was met by two firearms officers, three officers from Police Scotland and two British Transport police.

Police took the man home to get a bag for his blaster so as not to alarm his fellow train passengers again. He said he was also asked not to wear his full Stormtrooper armor on the train, according to UPI.

He might consider ordering an Uber next time. Or just taking a speeder bike.