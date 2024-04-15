Like Everything Else Camping and Boating Fees Rising in Wa State

PNW AG NETWORK

You love to camp but you hate all the fees. Well, sorry the fees may be on the rise next year to camp or even boat in Washington State. Inflation is hitting everyone so the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is considering a hike in rates for camping and mooring.

IT’S BEEN YEARS SINCE FEES WERE ADJUSTED

Under the proposal prices for campsites would go up no more than 6 dollars, while the daily mooring fee would increase by 8 dollars. Annual moorage fees would also increase. However the cost of Discover Passes will not change. It’s been years since the state adjusted for inflation. The price for mooring was last increased in 2015 and the last time state officials adjusted camping fees was in 2020. It’s only a proposal at this point.

THE INCREASES AREN’T THAT BIG BUT THEY’RE STILL INCREASES

Currently, during the peak season from May through September the cost of a campsite in the state without hookups is $32. The proposal calls for the cost to jump to $37. Full hookup sites would increase to $56 under the proposal. All the money from camping fees helps to fund the state parks department accounting for about $23 million.

THE INCREASES ARE NEEDED BECAUSE OF THE COST OF INFLATION

Commission members say just like you they’re trying to deal with the impact of inflation while trying to maintain sites. The increases will bring in more dollars to help fill the gap. The State Parks and Recreation Commission must approve or reject the fee increases later this month. If they pass they would be implemented in 2025.