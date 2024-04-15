Driver attempts a Thelma & Louise and survives

A driver on New York’s Long Island recently led police on a 45-minute chase that ended with him driving off a 100-foot cliff into Long Island Sound — and he survived.

The Associated Press reports the chase began Monday when police responded to a report of domestic violence. The suspect fled in his car, crossing back and forth across eastern Long Island, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, Police Chief Martin Flatley told Newsday.

The car became airborne and sailed into Long Island Sound after hitting an embankment, landing in 3 to 5 feet of water, Flatley tells the outlet. Officers were able to dive into the water and pull the driver out.

The man complained of pain, but had no visible injuries, according Flatley. Charges against him were pending.