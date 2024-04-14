Woman gives “booty call” a whole new meaning

A woman has been arrested after being accused of providing illegal butt injections.

Consuelo Maria Dal Bo, 56, was busted during an undercover operation conducted by the Federal Drug Administration and the Houston Police Department in which she and her daughter showed up at a house with illegal substances, according to court documents obtained by KHOU-TV.

Prosecutors say Consuelo Maria also offered the undercover officer Xanax to help them relax. She was then paid $6,000 in cash to do the procedure.

Consuelo Maria insists she’s providing a service to women who need to boost their confident, telling the outlet, “Believe me, everything I do, I do it with my heart, and everybody who knows me, they know me.”

“I do it because they really need it, and not just because they pay me,” she adds.

While Consuelo Maria acknowledges she’s not licensed to practice in the U.S., she did go to medical school in Mexico for three years.

Consuelo Maria made her first court appearance Friday, April 5, and is facing a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor charge of practicing medicine without a license.