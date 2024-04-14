Survey shows 50% of Americans trust Google over their education

Despite your teacher probably having told you you’ll use fractions every day of your life, a new survey sheds some light as to what people wished they were taught in school.

A poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by the banking app Chime showed that just 52% of respondents say they rely on what they’ve learned in school in their everyday lives.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the survey showed 55% trust Google more than the schooling they had, with the average respondent querying the search engine five times a day for their daily questions.

The survey also revealed that while 69% could tell you what a scalene triangle was, just 46% could explain the difference between a W-2 and a W-4 — which is a far handier thing to know.

In fact, 32% of Americans surveyed say they learned “nothing at all” about personal finances through their formal education.

And on the topic, many of the respondents wished they learned a little adulting while they were hitting the books: 33% wished they were taught how to do their taxes; 31% say they wished their teachers educated them about home buying and taxes, and 23% say it would have been great if they’d graduated knowing how to write a resume.

For the record, the same number wished they had classes on how to do their laundry, and nearly the same percentage of respondents (22%) wished they were taught how to change the oil in their car.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.