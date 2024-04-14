Florida highway shooter claims she was directed by God

A woman has been arrested after shooting at cars on a Florida interstate, claiming she was directed by God in relation to the solar eclipse.

The suspect, identified as Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, fired multiple shots into another vehicle traveling along the interstate, striking the passing car multiple times, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver reportedly was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet, but was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect.

Continuing westbound on the interstate, the suspect shot at another vehicle, hitting the driver in the neck. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment, per the FHP.

Celestine was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of firearm.