Alpacas make daring escape onto English highway

Drivers in Cambridgeshire, England, were greeted with an unusual sight: a herd of alpacas that escaped from a farm and onto a road, blocking traffic.

“It looks like their field was adjacent to the road. They had come a decent distance from the field to find their way to the road,” Cathy Booty told the BBC.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed officers were called, but by the time a patrol got to the site, the alpacas were gone.

Booty told the BBC that she and her husband spotted more than 20 alpacas in the road.

“They [scampered away from the road] when a woman got out of her car and started walking slowly towards them,” she continued.

Booty says she called the police to alert them to the escape, but the farm owner had herded the animals out of the road by the time officers arrived.