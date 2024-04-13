The Earth was quaking and a man getting a vasectomy was shaking

While everyone who felt the 4.8-magnitude earthquake in the Northeast on Friday, April 5, has their own story, one man in particular has an especially memorable experience.

Pennsylvania’s Justin Allen tells The Guardian that he was undergoing a vasectomy when the quake hit.

“I thought maybe a train was passing by or it was just something that happens at that office, even when the doctor was like ‘I think this is an earthquake,'” Allen says. “I figured he was messing with me, but he had to stop because everything was shaking.”

“I really wasn’t worried because [the doctor] had walked me through every step of the procedure, so it mostly felt like a brief speed bump and we were mostly just calm and laughing as the room shook,” he adds.

While Allen may now have the ultimate earthquake story, he won’t be having any more kids to tell it to.