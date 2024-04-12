Voodoo dolls, whoopee cushions among the bizarre items washing up on NJ beaches

It seems visitors to the Jersey Shore are packing a lot more than food, beverages and sunscreen for their day at the beach, and some of it is pretty bizarre.

Along with the usual bottle caps and cigarettes and other garbage that volunteers found strewn along the beach in 2023, The Associated Press reports beachgoers have left behind some pretty unusual items, such as voodoo dolls, whoopee cushions, zip ties and denture powder — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Boxer shorts, a bra, a bikini, fake eyelashes, fishnet stockings, a jockstrap and a pregnancy test — result unknown — were left behind.

“It’s hard to fathom,” Cindy Zipf, executive director of Clean Ocean Action, tells the outlet. “From the quirky to the funny to really just plain gross, you just can’t make this stuff up.”

Beats the boring old pail and shovel, I guess.