This really could’ve blown up in their faces

It was anything but a typical day for Pleasanton, California, police after a man walked in with three hand grenades he’d found in his garage.

What the man didn’t know, according to a post on The Pleasanton Police Department’s Facebook, was that the grenades were live.

Officers called the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad to come and take the grenades for destruction.

The Pleasanton Police Department advises anyone who finds potentially dangerous explosives not to touch them and to notify police.

And, needless to say, don’t bring them to the police station.